Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1833 Chattham Court

1833 Chattham Court · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Chattham Court, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Totally move-in ready! Just 3 min walking to Elementary. Brand new carpet , Flooring and all interior, including trim, freshly painted, kitchen cabinets new 2018, brand new granite & backsplash. Even the garage walls and ceiling have been repainted and all door handles are new. Lighting fixtures, hardware & ceiling fans have been updated. Great floor plan has master bedroom down, 2 living areas, and a family room that opens to kitchen. Updated Master Shower; New Dishwasher 2018. This house is ready for a new family to move in. Foundation repair 2018, all new blind will be put in in few days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Chattham Court have any available units?
1833 Chattham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Chattham Court have?
Some of 1833 Chattham Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Chattham Court currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Chattham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Chattham Court pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Chattham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1833 Chattham Court offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Chattham Court offers parking.
Does 1833 Chattham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Chattham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Chattham Court have a pool?
No, 1833 Chattham Court does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Chattham Court have accessible units?
No, 1833 Chattham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Chattham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Chattham Court has units with dishwashers.

