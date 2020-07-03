1833 Chattham Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Totally move-in ready! Just 3 min walking to Elementary. Brand new carpet , Flooring and all interior, including trim, freshly painted, kitchen cabinets new 2018, brand new granite & backsplash. Even the garage walls and ceiling have been repainted and all door handles are new. Lighting fixtures, hardware & ceiling fans have been updated. Great floor plan has master bedroom down, 2 living areas, and a family room that opens to kitchen. Updated Master Shower; New Dishwasher 2018. This house is ready for a new family to move in. Foundation repair 2018, all new blind will be put in in few days.