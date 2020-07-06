All apartments in Plano
1816 Tawakoni Lane
1816 Tawakoni Lane

1816 Tawakoni Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Tawakoni Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home in prime location. Recently installed laminate flooring and tile through out. No carpet! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top, travertine back splash, large SS sink, SS appliance. All 3 full bathrooms have granite vanity top, upgraded sink and oil brushed bronze faucet . Large backyard with sitting area, two spacious living space, wet bar, wood paneling with skylight in living area, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, extra storage cabinets in the garage. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Listing agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Tawakoni Lane have any available units?
1816 Tawakoni Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Tawakoni Lane have?
Some of 1816 Tawakoni Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Tawakoni Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Tawakoni Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Tawakoni Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Tawakoni Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1816 Tawakoni Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Tawakoni Lane offers parking.
Does 1816 Tawakoni Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Tawakoni Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Tawakoni Lane have a pool?
No, 1816 Tawakoni Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Tawakoni Lane have accessible units?
No, 1816 Tawakoni Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Tawakoni Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Tawakoni Lane has units with dishwashers.

