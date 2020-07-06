1816 Tawakoni Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home in prime location. Recently installed laminate flooring and tile through out. No carpet! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top, travertine back splash, large SS sink, SS appliance. All 3 full bathrooms have granite vanity top, upgraded sink and oil brushed bronze faucet . Large backyard with sitting area, two spacious living space, wet bar, wood paneling with skylight in living area, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, extra storage cabinets in the garage. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Listing agent is the owner.