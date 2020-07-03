1809 Field Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This fantastic Plano property just hit the market and won’t last long! Inviting landscaping out front and an open, walk through concept inside. Large living room with separate sitting area with built ins flanked by a massive stone accented fireplace and a small interior green room area. Large master bed and master bath with dual sinks, his and her’s closets, and step in shower. Equally spacious secondary bedrooms! MOVE IN TODAY!!! Property also available with no credit check at $2,195 per month with a $2,800 deposit!!!