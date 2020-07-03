All apartments in Plano
1809 Field Cove Drive

1809 Field Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Field Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This fantastic Plano property just hit the market and won’t last long! Inviting landscaping out front and an open, walk through concept inside. Large living room with separate sitting area with built ins flanked by a massive stone accented fireplace and a small interior green room area. Large master bed and master bath with dual sinks, his and her’s closets, and step in shower. Equally spacious secondary bedrooms! MOVE IN TODAY!!! Property also available with no credit check at $2,195 per month with a $2,800 deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Field Cove Drive have any available units?
1809 Field Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Field Cove Drive have?
Some of 1809 Field Cove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Field Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Field Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Field Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Field Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1809 Field Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Field Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Field Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Field Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Field Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Field Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Field Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Field Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Field Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Field Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

