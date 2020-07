Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Close to George W highway,medical center of Plano, shopping area. One story 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans, easy to maintain. New paint and new flooring. Granite counter top in kitchen. Fire place. The property is in move-in-ready condition. Qualification includes completed and signed TAR lease app. Form and copy of driver' s license and most recent pay stubs. Application fee along with the application for process and consideration.