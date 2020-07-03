All apartments in Plano
1713 Janice Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:36 AM

1713 Janice Dr

1713 Janice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Janice Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Plano Schools/Updated Home!! - Property Id: 254228

Are you looking for a FULLY UPGRADED home for yourself, family or student housing? This HUGE lot home is prime Plano real estate in a great neighborhood near restaurants, a corner lot and has easy access to I-75! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house can sleep up to 6 people and has a fenced, ENORMOUS oversized backyard for dogs to run or children to enjoy! Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, shed, 2 car garage. Large patio for relaxing! Easy access to everywhere! Call Erica at (972) 989-2163 or erica.colarossi@Gmail.com for immediate rental! Pets are ok!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254228
Property Id 254228

(RLNE5678266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Janice Dr have any available units?
1713 Janice Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Janice Dr have?
Some of 1713 Janice Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Janice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Janice Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Janice Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Janice Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Janice Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Janice Dr offers parking.
Does 1713 Janice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Janice Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Janice Dr have a pool?
No, 1713 Janice Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Janice Dr have accessible units?
No, 1713 Janice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Janice Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Janice Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

