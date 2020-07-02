All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1709 Westridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1709 Westridge Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:33 PM

1709 Westridge Drive

1709 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1709 Westridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated! Pretty drive up with covered porch & mature trees. Stacked formals with warm wood floors, fresh neutral paint & updated lighting. Large Family Rm with cozy gas start fireplace, updated ceiling fan & sliding door to huge fenced yard. Kitchen open to FmRm features Granite with glass backsplash, updated SS appliances with electric range, dishwasher,& microwave. Spacious Master has fresh paint and carpet, updated ceiling fan and private Master Bath with granite! Two secondary bedrooms with fresh paint and carpet share updated hall bath with granite and seamless glass tub shower combo. Full size Utility Rm& 2 car garage. Mins to GBT & 75! Apply online $50 app fee thru Paypal 3D Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Westridge Drive have any available units?
1709 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 1709 Westridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1709 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1709 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1709 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Westridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District