1709 Westridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated! Pretty drive up with covered porch & mature trees. Stacked formals with warm wood floors, fresh neutral paint & updated lighting. Large Family Rm with cozy gas start fireplace, updated ceiling fan & sliding door to huge fenced yard. Kitchen open to FmRm features Granite with glass backsplash, updated SS appliances with electric range, dishwasher,& microwave. Spacious Master has fresh paint and carpet, updated ceiling fan and private Master Bath with granite! Two secondary bedrooms with fresh paint and carpet share updated hall bath with granite and seamless glass tub shower combo. Full size Utility Rm& 2 car garage. Mins to GBT & 75! Apply online $50 app fee thru Paypal 3D Virtual Tour