Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A beautiful home... Newly renovated kitchen, all neutral colors. Double ovens, built in microwave, fridge has water and ice dispenser, gas cook top. All new appliances. Large family room has view of gorgeous pool, see through fireplace and wood floors. Four bedrooms. Dinning room could also be a home office. Great Plano schools, and located near George Bush and 75. Entertaining is easy in this house, and the pool is ready for some fun in the sun!