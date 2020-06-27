1700 E Parker Road

Amenities

Newly renovated! A rare find newer home in this vibrant area. Across street from Barron Elementary and Shawnee Park with beautiful lake and walking trails. 75, shops & restaurants are within a minute drive. Lovely modern and energy efficient home with 3 bedrooms, a 2nd floor loft (study) & 2.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings with an open concept living and dining spaces. Laminate floor throughout the house except bedrooms. Newly painted white cabinets and granite countertop are in kitchen and bathrooms. Modern tiles in all bathrooms floors and showers (frameless shower glass will be installed soon). New hardware, lightings, toilets, bathtub, range oven combo, and more. House will be getting a deep clean.