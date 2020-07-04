Rent Calculator
1632 Spanish Trail
1632 Spanish Trail
1632 Spanish Trail
Location
1632 Spanish Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great home in the heart of Plano. Master split, family room opens to kitchen. Showings will begin May 1 due to virus concerns - currently occupied
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1632 Spanish Trail have any available units?
1632 Spanish Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1632 Spanish Trail have?
Some of 1632 Spanish Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1632 Spanish Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Spanish Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Spanish Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Spanish Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1632 Spanish Trail offer parking?
No, 1632 Spanish Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Spanish Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Spanish Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Spanish Trail have a pool?
No, 1632 Spanish Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Spanish Trail have accessible units?
No, 1632 Spanish Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Spanish Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Spanish Trail has units with dishwashers.
