1625 Falmouth Drive

This spacious five-bedroom home in desirable Plano neighborhood features a sparking pool and spa, open floorplan, and perfect layout! Three large bedrooms plus huge gameroom up, and sought-after option of two beds and two full baths down. Second downstairs bedroom also works perfectly as a study. Formal living and dining offer plenty of space for large family, and kitchen with quartz countertops and island overlooks the living room with high ceilings, all centered around beautiful pool with a slide for the kids. This home is stunner and won't be available long, so schedule your viewing today!