Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1625 Falmouth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

1625 Falmouth Drive

1625 Falmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Falmouth Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This spacious five-bedroom home in desirable Plano neighborhood features a sparking pool and spa, open floorplan, and perfect layout! Three large bedrooms plus huge gameroom up, and sought-after option of two beds and two full baths down. Second downstairs bedroom also works perfectly as a study. Formal living and dining offer plenty of space for large family, and kitchen with quartz countertops and island overlooks the living room with high ceilings, all centered around beautiful pool with a slide for the kids. This home is stunner and won't be available long, so schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Falmouth Drive have any available units?
1625 Falmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Falmouth Drive have?
Some of 1625 Falmouth Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Falmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Falmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Falmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Falmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1625 Falmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Falmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 1625 Falmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Falmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Falmouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Falmouth Drive has a pool.
Does 1625 Falmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 Falmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Falmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Falmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

