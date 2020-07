Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful and Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home!! New Flooring, New stainless kitchen appliances, New fixtures, fresh interior and exterior paint. Wood look vinyl plank living room floors, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, & bedrooms with new carpet. Wood burning fireplace. one car garage, and Fenced yard with new fence. Convenient location to Central expy & Bush 190. Near Bob Woodruff Park too! Available now. App fee $40.