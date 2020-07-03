All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 20 2019

1616 Cumberland Trail

Location

1616 Cumberland Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home located in heart of Plano, Spacious & functional floor plan with Ceramic tile in all wet areas, one bedrooms, entry way & living area, carpet in master & 2nd bedroom, nice size back yard with new fence, SS appliances, Cabinets with soft close hardware & Granite C-tops in kitchen, both bathrooms fully remodeled, ceiling fans in every room, large size living area with vaulted ceiling and a cozy wood burning fireplace and much more. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Cumberland Trail have any available units?
1616 Cumberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Cumberland Trail have?
Some of 1616 Cumberland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Cumberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Cumberland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Cumberland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Cumberland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1616 Cumberland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Cumberland Trail offers parking.
Does 1616 Cumberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Cumberland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Cumberland Trail have a pool?
No, 1616 Cumberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Cumberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 1616 Cumberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Cumberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Cumberland Trail has units with dishwashers.

