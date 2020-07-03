1616 Cumberland Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home located in heart of Plano, Spacious & functional floor plan with Ceramic tile in all wet areas, one bedrooms, entry way & living area, carpet in master & 2nd bedroom, nice size back yard with new fence, SS appliances, Cabinets with soft close hardware & Granite C-tops in kitchen, both bathrooms fully remodeled, ceiling fans in every room, large size living area with vaulted ceiling and a cozy wood burning fireplace and much more. MUST SEE!!!