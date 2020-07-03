All apartments in Plano
1608 Vera Cruz Dr

1608 Vera Cruz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Vera Cruz Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home has recently been completely renovated, remodeled and ready for move in.

Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr have any available units?
1608 Vera Cruz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr have?
Some of 1608 Vera Cruz Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Vera Cruz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Vera Cruz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Vera Cruz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Vera Cruz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr offer parking?
No, 1608 Vera Cruz Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Vera Cruz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr have a pool?
No, 1608 Vera Cruz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr have accessible units?
No, 1608 Vera Cruz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Vera Cruz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Vera Cruz Dr has units with dishwashers.

