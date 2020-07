Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful location in Plano with great curb appeal. The home includes a stone exterior with lots of windows with a view of the back yard. This 3 bedroom home has luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tile floors, a large living area with fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area as well as a dining area. There is a one car attached garage that offers additional storage space. This home is in good condition and has easy access to major highways and shopping.