1545 W Plano Parkway

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating.



You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Multiple designer color schemes



A range of modern floor plans



Lots of natural light



Expansive 9-foot ceilings



Bluetooth deadbolts



Private patios and balconies



Wired for high-speed internet and cable television



Full-size washer and dryer connections



2" blinds



Laminate wood floors



Designer lighting and hardware



LED lighting



Gourmet kitchens



Spacious closets



Garden tubs



Upgraded bath hardware



Community Amenities



Resort-style pool with LED lighting, outdoor music, big-screen TVs, grilling stations, & comfortable furniture



Pet washing/grooming station



Two private courtyards



Large state-of-the-art fitness facility with amazing views, fully automated stations, integrated televisions, and virtual reality equipment



Four resident social areas



The Cobalt Cove: roll-up doors, open-air enjoyment, and views of the courtyard



The Skybridge Terrace: top floor overlook lounge, large outdoor terrace, and stylish beverage bar



The Hideaway Lounge: FREE WiFi access, Multipurpose workspace, and beverage bar



The Creekside Lounge: Expansive club room and billiards area, Apple Airplay® capability, coffee bar, and comfortable, relaxed seating



