1545 W Plano Parkway

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
-------------------------------------------------
You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Multiple designer color schemes
A range of modern floor plans
Lots of natural light
Expansive 9-foot ceilings
Bluetooth deadbolts
Private patios and balconies
Wired for high-speed internet and cable television
Full-size washer and dryer connections
2" blinds
Laminate wood floors
Designer lighting and hardware
LED lighting
Gourmet kitchens
Spacious closets
Garden tubs
Upgraded bath hardware
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-style pool with LED lighting, outdoor music, big-screen TVs, grilling stations, & comfortable furniture
Pet washing/grooming station
Two private courtyards
Large state-of-the-art fitness facility with amazing views, fully automated stations, integrated televisions, and virtual reality equipment
Four resident social areas
The Cobalt Cove: roll-up doors, open-air enjoyment, and views of the courtyard
The Skybridge Terrace: top floor overlook lounge, large outdoor terrace, and stylish beverage bar
The Hideaway Lounge: FREE WiFi access, Multipurpose workspace, and beverage bar
The Creekside Lounge: Expansive club room and billiards area, Apple Airplay® capability, coffee bar, and comfortable, relaxed seating