Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:30 PM

1545 W Plano Parkway

1545 West Plano Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1545 West Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Hello!

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

-------------------------------------------------
  You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Multiple designer color schemes

A range of modern floor plans

Lots of natural light

Expansive 9-foot ceilings

Bluetooth deadbolts

Private patios and balconies

Wired for high-speed internet and cable television

Full-size washer and dryer connections

2" blinds

Laminate wood floors

Designer lighting and hardware

LED lighting

Gourmet kitchens

Spacious closets

Garden tubs

Upgraded bath hardware

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort-style pool with LED lighting, outdoor music, big-screen TVs, grilling stations, & comfortable furniture

Pet washing/grooming station

Two private courtyards

Large state-of-the-art fitness facility with amazing views, fully automated stations, integrated televisions, and virtual reality equipment

Four resident social areas

The Cobalt Cove: roll-up doors, open-air enjoyment, and views of the courtyard

The Skybridge Terrace: top floor overlook lounge, large outdoor terrace, and stylish beverage bar

The Hideaway Lounge: FREE WiFi access, Multipurpose workspace, and beverage bar

The Creekside Lounge: Expansive club room and billiards area, Apple Airplay® capability, coffee bar, and comfortable, relaxed seating

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 W Plano Parkway have any available units?
1545 W Plano Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 W Plano Parkway have?
Some of 1545 W Plano Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 W Plano Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1545 W Plano Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 W Plano Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1545 W Plano Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1545 W Plano Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1545 W Plano Parkway offers parking.
Does 1545 W Plano Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 W Plano Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 W Plano Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1545 W Plano Parkway has a pool.
Does 1545 W Plano Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 1545 W Plano Parkway has accessible units.
Does 1545 W Plano Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 W Plano Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

