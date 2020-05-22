1528 Vera Cruz

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Plano - Property Id: 87632



This is a newly updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Plano. Lite and bright with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Quartz counter in the kitchen along with subtile for the backsplash. Master bathroom has granite countertops. Wide plank luxury plank wood floors thuout home. Master closet has a safe. Home has new multi-speed fans. Sprinkler system to make watering easier. Tankless water heater.

Also, owner pays for yardcare. Good and established neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87632

Property Id 87632



(RLNE4530325)