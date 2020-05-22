All apartments in Plano
Location

1528 Vera Cruz Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Plano - Property Id: 87632

This is a newly updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Plano. Lite and bright with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Quartz counter in the kitchen along with subtile for the backsplash. Master bathroom has granite countertops. Wide plank luxury plank wood floors thuout home. Master closet has a safe. Home has new multi-speed fans. Sprinkler system to make watering easier. Tankless water heater.
Also, owner pays for yardcare. Good and established neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87632
Property Id 87632

(RLNE4530325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Vera Cruz have any available units?
1528 Vera Cruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Vera Cruz have?
Some of 1528 Vera Cruz's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Vera Cruz currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Vera Cruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Vera Cruz pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Vera Cruz is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Vera Cruz offer parking?
No, 1528 Vera Cruz does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Vera Cruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Vera Cruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Vera Cruz have a pool?
No, 1528 Vera Cruz does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Vera Cruz have accessible units?
No, 1528 Vera Cruz does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Vera Cruz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Vera Cruz has units with dishwashers.

