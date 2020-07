Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful updated home that is clean, neat and ready for immediate move-in. Updates include wooded floor, granite countertop and more. Great location Face to Park and walking distance to school . A Must see! Only one small dog under 15 lbs will be considered. No cat. New Conventional Microwave Oven. Cooktop will be installed