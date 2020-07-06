All apartments in Plano
1448 Sussex Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:39 PM

1448 Sussex Drive

1448 Sussex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Sussex Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated 1 story with open, unique and exceptional floor plan. Located on a rare lot with scenic view of family farm and future park and down the street from Chisholm Trail hiking and biking. New carpet, kitchen ctps, backsplash, dishwasher and interior paint. Updated light fixtures & faucets. Large private master suite accesses patio. Living room off entry would be excellent study or office. 3rd living area with built-in desk can accommodate multiple uses. 2 secondary bedrooms and utility room on private hall. Separate mud room has sink and room for freezer. Two car and one car garages. Wall of windows views cozy back yard with arbor. A gorgeous and superb home in a perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Sussex Drive have any available units?
1448 Sussex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Sussex Drive have?
Some of 1448 Sussex Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Sussex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Sussex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1448 Sussex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Sussex Drive offers parking.
Does 1448 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Sussex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 1448 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 1448 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Sussex Drive has units with dishwashers.

