1448 Sussex Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Beautifully updated 1 story with open, unique and exceptional floor plan. Located on a rare lot with scenic view of family farm and future park and down the street from Chisholm Trail hiking and biking. New carpet, kitchen ctps, backsplash, dishwasher and interior paint. Updated light fixtures & faucets. Large private master suite accesses patio. Living room off entry would be excellent study or office. 3rd living area with built-in desk can accommodate multiple uses. 2 secondary bedrooms and utility room on private hall. Separate mud room has sink and room for freezer. Two car and one car garages. Wall of windows views cozy back yard with arbor. A gorgeous and superb home in a perfect location!