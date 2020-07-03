All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
1440 Clarinet Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:53 AM

1440 Clarinet Lane

1440 Clarinet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Clarinet Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the Urban lifestyle in Historic Downtown Plano! Walking distance to DART, Haggard Park, Restaurant’s & Shopping. Features 3 bedrooms w 3 full baths. The 3rd bedroom can also be used as study or second living area, has it's own bath. Property features stainless steel appliances, Hardwoods, 42 in cabinets & silestone counter tops. Owners suite is complete w office, balcony, over sized master bath w jetted tub, separate shower and his-hers vanity area. Carpet & flooring updated 2018. Extremely energy efficient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Clarinet Lane have any available units?
1440 Clarinet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Clarinet Lane have?
Some of 1440 Clarinet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Clarinet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Clarinet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Clarinet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Clarinet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1440 Clarinet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Clarinet Lane offers parking.
Does 1440 Clarinet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Clarinet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Clarinet Lane have a pool?
No, 1440 Clarinet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Clarinet Lane have accessible units?
No, 1440 Clarinet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Clarinet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Clarinet Lane has units with dishwashers.

