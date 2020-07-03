1440 Clarinet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the Urban lifestyle in Historic Downtown Plano! Walking distance to DART, Haggard Park, Restaurant’s & Shopping. Features 3 bedrooms w 3 full baths. The 3rd bedroom can also be used as study or second living area, has it's own bath. Property features stainless steel appliances, Hardwoods, 42 in cabinets & silestone counter tops. Owners suite is complete w office, balcony, over sized master bath w jetted tub, separate shower and his-hers vanity area. Carpet & flooring updated 2018. Extremely energy efficient.