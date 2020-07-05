All apartments in Plano
1440 Baffin Bay Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

1440 Baffin Bay Drive

1440 Baffin Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Baffin Bay Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Terrific 2 story home with a pool on a quarter acre corner lot in central Plano! You can't beat this home! 2 blocks from Harrington Elementary School. Harrington scores 10 out of 10 on Greatschools website and a 5-star review rating from parents. Oversized garage, Privacy Fence, Mature Trees! This home is just down the street from the Chisholm Trail, a hike and bike trail that follows a scenic creek through central Plano. It starts at Harrington Park and travels north and west to Legacy Drive. Be sure to check out the 3D tour. All information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive have any available units?
1440 Baffin Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive have?
Some of 1440 Baffin Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Baffin Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Baffin Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Baffin Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Baffin Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Baffin Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Baffin Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Baffin Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Baffin Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Baffin Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Baffin Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

