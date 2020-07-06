Price adjustment! Move into this beautiful neighborhood for less. New granite countertops throughout house. Great location walking distance to Harrington Elementary school with close access to 75 and George Bush Turnpike. This lovely four bedroom home has two family rooms and a wet bar for entertaining or simply spending quality time with the family. The bedrooms are all generous in size. The large laundry room is conveniently located next to the master bedroom. The sun room with skylight makes a great transitional area to the huge backyard. Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 1420 Debon Drive have?
Some of 1420 Debon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
