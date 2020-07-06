All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1420 Debon Drive

1420 Debon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Debon Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Price adjustment! Move into this beautiful neighborhood for less. New granite countertops throughout house. Great location walking distance to Harrington Elementary school with close access to 75 and George Bush Turnpike. This lovely four bedroom home has two family rooms and a wet bar for entertaining or simply spending quality time with the family. The bedrooms are all generous in size. The large laundry room is conveniently located next to the master bedroom. The sun room with skylight makes a great transitional area to the huge backyard. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Debon Drive have any available units?
1420 Debon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Debon Drive have?
Some of 1420 Debon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Debon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Debon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Debon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Debon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1420 Debon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Debon Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Debon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Debon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Debon Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Debon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Debon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Debon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Debon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Debon Drive has units with dishwashers.

