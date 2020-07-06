1420 Debon Drive

Amenities

Price adjustment! Move into this beautiful neighborhood for less. New granite countertops throughout house. Great location walking distance to Harrington Elementary school with close access to 75 and George Bush Turnpike. This lovely four bedroom home has two family rooms and a wet bar for entertaining or simply spending quality time with the family. The bedrooms are all generous in size. The large laundry room is conveniently located next to the master bedroom. The sun room with skylight makes a great transitional area to the huge backyard. Come see it today!