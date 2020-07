Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new build townhouse with wood floors throughout 1st Flr. Quartz counters and vanities, stainless steel appliances, HUGE walk-in master closet and bathroom. Open floor plan with a modern design. Corner unit, with creek view and balcony. Spacious 2 car garage for ample storage. Minutes from 75, PGBT, and dart. Walking distance from new restaurants and shopping currently being built. Be the first to live in the brand new and luxurious townhouse!