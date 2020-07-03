1417 Sequoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym hot tub

Well maintained home with updated windows and three living areas that could be used for office or study, playroom, workout room or whatever your needs maybe. Second living area is over 500 sqft. Three bedrooms, two beautifully updated full baths. NEW wood like tile floors in bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, dishwasher, electric stove. Skylights in bathrooms and hallway. Gorgeous backyard with cedar board on board fence, wood deck and hot tub. Rent includes lawn care. This one is vacant and ready to move in.