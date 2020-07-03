All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:28 PM

1417 Sequoia Drive

1417 Sequoia Drive
Location

1417 Sequoia Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Well maintained home with updated windows and three living areas that could be used for office or study, playroom, workout room or whatever your needs maybe. Second living area is over 500 sqft. Three bedrooms, two beautifully updated full baths. NEW wood like tile floors in bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, dishwasher, electric stove. Skylights in bathrooms and hallway. Gorgeous backyard with cedar board on board fence, wood deck and hot tub. Rent includes lawn care. This one is vacant and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
1417 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 1417 Sequoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1417 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
No, 1417 Sequoia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 1417 Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Sequoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

