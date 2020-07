Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PENDING!! One story 3-2-2. Plano ISD. Granite counter top in kitchen. Durable wood laminate floors in living and dining room. HVAC unit installed in 2018. Very close to schools and Chisholm Trail & park area. Easy access & convenience location. One small pet up to 25 lbs, on a case by case basis. 18 months or more lease term.