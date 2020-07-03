All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 AM

1405 Newbury Lane

1405 Newbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Newbury Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located in the West Creek Estates in the heart of Plano serving Plano ISD! Flexible floorplan with two living areas, seperate dining and updated kitchen leading out to the backyard making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen, a chefs delight features updated appliances, granite counters and a gas cooktop. Spacious master bedroom with spa like bath offering dual vanities and a jacuzzi tub. Downstairs bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or an office. Features include wood flooring, plantation shutters, updated fixtures and more! Fantastic neighborhood, beautiful trees and established community. Seller will consider a min 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Newbury Lane have any available units?
1405 Newbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Newbury Lane have?
Some of 1405 Newbury Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Newbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Newbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Newbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Newbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1405 Newbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Newbury Lane offers parking.
Does 1405 Newbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Newbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Newbury Lane have a pool?
No, 1405 Newbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Newbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Newbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Newbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Newbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

