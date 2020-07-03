1405 Newbury Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 5 bedroom home located in the West Creek Estates in the heart of Plano serving Plano ISD! Flexible floorplan with two living areas, seperate dining and updated kitchen leading out to the backyard making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen, a chefs delight features updated appliances, granite counters and a gas cooktop. Spacious master bedroom with spa like bath offering dual vanities and a jacuzzi tub. Downstairs bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or an office. Features include wood flooring, plantation shutters, updated fixtures and more! Fantastic neighborhood, beautiful trees and established community. Seller will consider a min 2 year lease.