1404 Cotillion Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:24 AM
1404 Cotillion Drive
1404 Cotillion Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1404 Cotillion Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home with vaulted ceilings & brick wood burning fireplace. Archways give home lots of charm along with tons of natural light, Plano ISD, easy access to PGBT & 75, close to parks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Cotillion Drive have any available units?
1404 Cotillion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1404 Cotillion Drive have?
Some of 1404 Cotillion Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1404 Cotillion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Cotillion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Cotillion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Cotillion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1404 Cotillion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Cotillion Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Cotillion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Cotillion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Cotillion Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Cotillion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Cotillion Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Cotillion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Cotillion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Cotillion Drive has units with dishwashers.
