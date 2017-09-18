1318 Drexel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Great location! Just off Hwy 75 and W Plano Pkwy. Close to shopping and restaurants. Home is 1650 SF with converted garage for extra living space. Great for game/craft room or workout room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. New tile flooring in living and wet areas. Large fenced yard with deck and mature trees.

Plano ISD. Walking distance to elementary.



Home will be ready for viewing on 1/17/20 and ready for move in 2/1/20 (14 month lease).



