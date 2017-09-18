All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:37 AM

1318 Drexel Dr

1318 Drexel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Drexel Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Great location! Just off Hwy 75 and W Plano Pkwy. Close to shopping and restaurants. Home is 1650 SF with converted garage for extra living space. Great for game/craft room or workout room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. New tile flooring in living and wet areas. Large fenced yard with deck and mature trees.
Plano ISD. Walking distance to elementary.

Home will be ready for viewing on 1/17/20 and ready for move in 2/1/20 (14 month lease).

Amenities: Cable Ready, Deck, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Granite Countertops, Living Room, Newly Remodeled, Tile Floor, Yard (fully fenced)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Drexel Dr have any available units?
1318 Drexel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Drexel Dr have?
Some of 1318 Drexel Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Drexel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Drexel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Drexel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Drexel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Drexel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Drexel Dr offers parking.
Does 1318 Drexel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Drexel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Drexel Dr have a pool?
No, 1318 Drexel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Drexel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1318 Drexel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Drexel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Drexel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

