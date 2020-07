1120 Colmar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ONE OF A KIND! Gorgeous Landscape Front & Back. Open Floorplan with Tile Floors Thru Major Walkways. 4 Bdrm with Option to Use 4th for Study. Kitchen Features:Corian C-tops,Smooth Top Range,Built in Microwave,Updated Lighting. Bathrooms remodeled, & Master has Walk In Tile Shower. Backyard is perfect with a Covered Patio, Shed, & Sun Shades. Garage has Tons of Storage & Epoxy Floor. Nearby Bluebonnet Trail & Wagon Wheel Park! Plano ISD! Photos taken prior to current occupancy. Occupant vacates 2-29-2020. $10 HVAC Filter program Rqd.