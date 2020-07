Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location!Enjoy the drive to this home while admiring the canopy of trees that line Goodwin St. WOW! The canopy shade is priceless, especially during these hotter months. This house is spacious! Plenty of room to host a gathering, updated dishwasher and fantastic flooring throughout! Large galley style kitchen with a big window looking out to backyard and 2 spacious living spaces. Available NOW! Tenant to verify schools.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.