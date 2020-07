Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This must see duplex offers spacious, open living, dining & kitchen all newly appointed with the latest finishes and stainless appliances & granite counter tops. Master is split from the other 2 bedrooms, Master in front and other bedrooms in rear of duplex. East facing brick patio with landscaped back yard.