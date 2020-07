Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move in Ready! Beautiful spacious home located in established neighborhood lined with mature trees. Updates throughout the home including Kitchen with new Cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Refrigerator and microwave included. Large Formal Living area with projector and screen included! Hardwood flooring throughout. Sunroom overlooking diving pool with water feature. Pool chemicals will be provided by owner.