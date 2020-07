1008 Cross Bend Road

Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Sun Room in West Plano! A must see! Kitchen remodeled with granite counter tops, tumbled marble back-splash, undermount sink, painted cabinets with sleek modern hardware, new modern light fixtures, new range, new dishwasher, and new refrigerator. Master Bath shower remodeled, new sink with granite C-top. Hall Bath shower remodeled, sink with granite C-top. Large sun room with pull-down sun shades. Stone corner FP in LR. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and LR. New roof 2016. Large yard with wood fence. 2-Car garage. Lower rate option with 2-year lease.