10032 Castlewood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10032 Castlewood Drive

10032 Castlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10032 Castlewood Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare 3 bedroom with master down. Corner unit with landscape and grass. Recent carpet, paint, counter tops. Sophisticated neutral grey provides intensity to understated hues and enhances bold shades throughout. Great ambiance with warm vibes. Library-study upstairs provides great storage, craft room or office. Solar screens on all windows for privacy and energy savings. Excellent schools with prestigious Challenger School being built just north of the community. Photos of the home were recently taken by owner-landlord Feb 1, 2020. Community pool just steps from this great location. Convenient to everything. Easy access to 121 and DNT, Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10032 Castlewood Drive have any available units?
10032 Castlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 10032 Castlewood Drive have?
Some of 10032 Castlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10032 Castlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10032 Castlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10032 Castlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10032 Castlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 10032 Castlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10032 Castlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 10032 Castlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10032 Castlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10032 Castlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10032 Castlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 10032 Castlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10032 Castlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10032 Castlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10032 Castlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

