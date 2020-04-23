10032 Castlewood Drive

Amenities

Rare 3 bedroom with master down. Corner unit with landscape and grass. Recent carpet, paint, counter tops. Sophisticated neutral grey provides intensity to understated hues and enhances bold shades throughout. Great ambiance with warm vibes. Library-study upstairs provides great storage, craft room or office. Solar screens on all windows for privacy and energy savings. Excellent schools with prestigious Challenger School being built just north of the community. Photos of the home were recently taken by owner-landlord Feb 1, 2020. Community pool just steps from this great location. Convenient to everything. Easy access to 121 and DNT, Legacy.