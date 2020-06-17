All apartments in Odessa
Alturas Eleventh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Alturas Eleventh

2828 E 11th St · (201) 584-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Location

2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit 35 · Avail. Jul 17

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 64 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alturas Eleventh.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
parking
gym
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Alturas Eleventh is located in the heart of Odessa, TX just off of I20, providing easy access to 191 and Loop 338. The community offers comfortable 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans that feature an open kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, sizeable bedrooms, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and laundry facility. Alturas Eleventh is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: open Surface Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alturas Eleventh have any available units?
Alturas Eleventh has 4 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alturas Eleventh have?
Some of Alturas Eleventh's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alturas Eleventh currently offering any rent specials?
Alturas Eleventh is offering the following rent specials: Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy ZERO FEES to apply!
Is Alturas Eleventh pet-friendly?
Yes, Alturas Eleventh is pet friendly.
Does Alturas Eleventh offer parking?
Yes, Alturas Eleventh offers parking.
Does Alturas Eleventh have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alturas Eleventh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alturas Eleventh have a pool?
Yes, Alturas Eleventh has a pool.
Does Alturas Eleventh have accessible units?
Yes, Alturas Eleventh has accessible units.
Does Alturas Eleventh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alturas Eleventh has units with dishwashers.
Does Alturas Eleventh have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alturas Eleventh has units with air conditioning.
