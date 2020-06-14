/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2716 Rocky Lane Rd
2716 Rocky Lane Road, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath completely furnished corporate rental. You will feel like you are right at home in this amazing corporate.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1475 Brittany Lane
1475 Brittany Lane, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully furnished condo with private balcony off of the bedroom. Another balcony off of the living room. . High ceilings in the living room with Fireplace Access to community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
2413 Idlewood Lane - 2420
2413 Idlewood Lane, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished; Front door parking; Spacious
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bel-Air
1 Unit Available
4631 Bowie Dr
4631 Bowie Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
Perfect corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath home with convienent circle drive. Low maintenance extrerior. Property can be furnished or unfurnished.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
4913 Brookdale Dr
4913 Brookdale Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS SUPER CUTE 3/2 WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS ALL THROUGHOUT! COZY WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5501 N Seward Ave
5501 N Seward Ave, West Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
For Lease - 5501 Seward, Odessa Tx - The complete package 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished and all bills paid 2500 month with wifi (RLNE5834856)
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4400 N Holiday Hill Rd
4400 Holiday Hill Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
958 sqft
This is a furnished corporate rental that is all inclusive minimum 30 day rental. (cable, WIFI, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit).
