/
/
plainview
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Plainview, TX📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2220 # B West 19th Street
2220 W 19th St, Plainview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$500
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with single garage - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a single car garage. The kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator. It has a fenced back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Yonkers Street
606 Yonkers Street, Plainview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$475
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home with single garage - Location! Location!! Location!!! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with central heating and air. Kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 E 5th St
110 East 5th Street, Plainview, TX
Studio
$670
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nice Commercial property on courthouse square - Property Id: 290593 Be part of that downtown business with this property, formerly know as the rusty rose this 1929 building has large lobby area with 2 offices in back.
Results within 10 miles of Plainview
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
242 county road
242 County Road 5, Swisher County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Commercial or residential property. On 1.5 acre lot. House features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with separate utility room, another room for storage. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen and dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Plainview rentals listed on Apartment List is $550.
Some of the colleges located in the Plainview area include Lubbock Christian University, Texas Tech University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plainview from include Lubbock.