Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

ACACIA PARK

4775 Oakwood Dr · (432) 223-9745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0717 · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ACACIA PARK.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes. Select an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s part of our community and find yourself situated conveniently near local businesses, restaurants, shopping and recreation.

Whether you’re looking for a one or two-bedroom apartment, you’ll find the space you need at Acacia Park. Put on your chef’s hat and get to work in a recently remodeled kitchen with stylish cabinets, granite countertops, and a full suite of kitchen appliances including a built-in microwave. Relax in our cozy living rooms, which feature built-in bookshelves and desks for convenient storage and work areas. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space, and a private balcony gives you a great spot to enjoy some fresh air.

Head outside your apartment to find popular community amenities including onsite laundry and a convenient business center. When it's time to relax or have a little fun, yo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom); $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open parking on a surface lot: Free.
Storage Details: Storage cage: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ACACIA PARK have any available units?
ACACIA PARK has 12 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ACACIA PARK have?
Some of ACACIA PARK's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ACACIA PARK currently offering any rent specials?
ACACIA PARK is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is ACACIA PARK pet-friendly?
Yes, ACACIA PARK is pet friendly.
Does ACACIA PARK offer parking?
Yes, ACACIA PARK offers parking.
Does ACACIA PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, ACACIA PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ACACIA PARK have a pool?
Yes, ACACIA PARK has a pool.
Does ACACIA PARK have accessible units?
No, ACACIA PARK does not have accessible units.
Does ACACIA PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ACACIA PARK has units with dishwashers.
Does ACACIA PARK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ACACIA PARK has units with air conditioning.
