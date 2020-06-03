Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance online portal tennis court volleyball court

If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes. Select an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s part of our community and find yourself situated conveniently near local businesses, restaurants, shopping and recreation.



Whether you’re looking for a one or two-bedroom apartment, you’ll find the space you need at Acacia Park. Put on your chef’s hat and get to work in a recently remodeled kitchen with stylish cabinets, granite countertops, and a full suite of kitchen appliances including a built-in microwave. Relax in our cozy living rooms, which feature built-in bookshelves and desks for convenient storage and work areas. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space, and a private balcony gives you a great spot to enjoy some fresh air.



Head outside your apartment to find popular community amenities including onsite laundry and a convenient business center. When it’s time to relax or have a little fun, yo