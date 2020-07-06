Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

977 Pine St Available 11/15/19 Recently Updated 1/1 Home with Bonus Room! Lots of Character! - Recently Updated 1/1 Home with Bonus Room and Detatched Garage! Nice Older Home with Recent Updates. Easy to Jump on IH35 for Commuters or Head Downtown for Shopping & Entertainment. Features Ceiling Fans, Window Units, Side by Side Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stacked Washer/Dryer! Fenced in Backyard with Covered Back Deck. CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3384233)