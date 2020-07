Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Three bedroom two bath duplex on Canyon Drive. Master and full bathroom are down stairs, which has a large walk in closet. Huge living dinning area down stairs, cozies kitchen and large deck with covered area. Two bedrooms upstairs which share a Jack and Jill bathroom. This home will not last long. Owner will manage leasing service only.