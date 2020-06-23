956 Broadway

Amenities

Wonderfuly remodeled and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on almost one acre of land. Enjoy picking pecans from your own personal pecan tree grove. Features of the home include: a new kitchen remodel with new cabinets, appliances and granite countertops, a large eat-in kitchen, 2 fully remodeled bathrooms with tiled tubs and granite countertops and the entire home has been freshly painted. The location of this home offers Privacy with a Country Feel, but conveniently located within the New Braunfels city limits and just a minutes drive to Gruene, downtown New Braunfels, restaurants and shopping. Refrigerator is included in monthly rental.