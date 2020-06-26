All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

921 Darion Street

921 Darion Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 Darion Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home for rent. Master is downstairs, kitchen appliances in the home are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

