Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Do not miss this cute home, that is within walking distance to shops, restaurants and all that Gruene offers. This home features two bedrooms and 2 baths, with all granite counter tops, stained concrete floors, and Hunter Douglas blinds. Nice upgraded lighting throughout the house. This home has its own fenced back yard with a private back patio for your morning coffee. The garage has space for car, and a golf cart.