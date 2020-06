Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Home is 2200 SF with many extras! Large lot, house is set back and allows 4 cars in driveway. Double gates on both sides of property, RV carport and Boat carport. Storage shed with extra side storage, bedrooms have built in storage. Garage is oversized, has extra storage and a sink. Nice patio comes with a Tiki Bar! Walking/biking trail leading to Fischer Lake 1/2 block away.