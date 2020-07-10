773 Wolfeton Way

Amenities
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom home is the desirable neighborhood Avery Park. This home has many upgrades including tile downstairs, high ceilings, granite counter tops and recessed lighting in the kitchen and much more. Master bedroom is located downstairs with on suite bath and large closet. 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer are included.
Walk Through Video: https://youtu.be/_0pxYTB9rpg
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom home is the desirable neighborhood Avery Park. This home has many upgrades including tile downstairs, high ceilings, granite counter tops and recessed lighting in the kitchen and much more. Master bedroom is located downstairs with on suite bath and large closet. 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer are included.