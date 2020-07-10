All apartments in New Braunfels
773 Wolfeton Way

773 Wolfeton Way · No Longer Available
Location

773 Wolfeton Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom home is the desirable neighborhood Avery Park. This home has many upgrades including tile downstairs, high ceilings, granite counter tops and recessed lighting in the kitchen and much more. Master bedroom is located downstairs with on suite bath and large closet. 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer are included.
Walk Through Video: https://youtu.be/_0pxYTB9rpg
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom home is the desirable neighborhood Avery Park. This home has many upgrades including tile downstairs, high ceilings, granite counter tops and recessed lighting in the kitchen and much more. Master bedroom is located downstairs with on suite bath and large closet. 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Wolfeton Way have any available units?
773 Wolfeton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 773 Wolfeton Way have?
Some of 773 Wolfeton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 Wolfeton Way currently offering any rent specials?
773 Wolfeton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Wolfeton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 773 Wolfeton Way is pet friendly.
Does 773 Wolfeton Way offer parking?
Yes, 773 Wolfeton Way offers parking.
Does 773 Wolfeton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 Wolfeton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Wolfeton Way have a pool?
Yes, 773 Wolfeton Way has a pool.
Does 773 Wolfeton Way have accessible units?
No, 773 Wolfeton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Wolfeton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 Wolfeton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Wolfeton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 773 Wolfeton Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
