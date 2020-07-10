773 Wolfeton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Lovely spacious 4 bedroom home is the desirable neighborhood Avery Park. This home has many upgrades including tile downstairs, high ceilings, granite counter tops and recessed lighting in the kitchen and much more. Master bedroom is located downstairs with on suite bath and large closet. 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer are included.

Walk Through Video: https://youtu.be/_0pxYTB9rpg

Lovely spacious 4 bedroom home is the desirable neighborhood Avery Park. This home has many upgrades including tile downstairs, high ceilings, granite counter tops and recessed lighting in the kitchen and much more. Master bedroom is located downstairs with on suite bath and large closet. 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer are included.