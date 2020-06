Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub internet access

This Waterwheel Resort Condominium condominium is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor unit with a terrific view! Waterwheel Condominiums are located on the Guadalupe River and are just 6 blocks form the Comal River Exit. This condo comes fully furnished and with all bills(except electricity) paid (trash, water, cable, internet/wifi, HOA). This condo is available for monthly rentals. Rent does not include a one time $95.00 cleaning fee.