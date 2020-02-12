729 Crosspoint Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated game room

Open floor plan with plenty of room for family and entertaining. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a downstairs office and large over sized loft perfect for a game room or play room. Master bedroom has multiple closets and plenty of room for a sitting area. Many custom touches throughout home, upgraded appliances and fixtures, custom kitchen back splash, and built in shelving. Large deck off back of home that over looks the large backyard and beautiful views of the greenbelt. A must see! No pets allowed.

