Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

729 Crosspoint Drive

729 Crosspoint Drive · (512) 588-3890
Location

729 Crosspoint Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Open floor plan with plenty of room for family and entertaining. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a downstairs office and large over sized loft perfect for a game room or play room. Master bedroom has multiple closets and plenty of room for a sitting area. Many custom touches throughout home, upgraded appliances and fixtures, custom kitchen back splash, and built in shelving. Large deck off back of home that over looks the large backyard and beautiful views of the greenbelt. A must see! No pets allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Crosspoint Drive have any available units?
729 Crosspoint Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 729 Crosspoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Crosspoint Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Crosspoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 729 Crosspoint Drive offer parking?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 729 Crosspoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Crosspoint Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Crosspoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Crosspoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Crosspoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Crosspoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
