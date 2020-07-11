All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

724 Creekside Circle

724 Creekside Circle · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

724 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 724 Creekside Circle · Avail. Aug 14

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
724 Creekside Circle Available 08/14/20 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located In Creekside Crossing! Close To Shopping & Restaurants! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located In Creekside Crossing! Close To Shopping & Restaurants! This Home Comes with an Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in Bedrooms, Double Vanity In Master Bathroom, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD. 1 Dog Max, 40lbs Max. No Puppies or Cats.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2746406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Creekside Circle have any available units?
724 Creekside Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 724 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 724 Creekside Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
724 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 724 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 724 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 724 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 724 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 724 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 724 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
