724 Creekside Circle Available 08/14/20 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located In Creekside Crossing! Close To Shopping & Restaurants! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located In Creekside Crossing! Close To Shopping & Restaurants! This Home Comes with an Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in Bedrooms, Double Vanity In Master Bathroom, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD. 1 Dog Max, 40lbs Max. No Puppies or Cats.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2746406)