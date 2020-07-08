703 Woodcrest Circle

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath duplex on a cul-de-sac close to the Guadalupe River. Updated with carpet in all bedrooms and 18" tile throughout the living room, kitchen and bathrooms, both bathrooms are updated as well. One car carport, patio slab with a fenced in back yard. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stove/range, and refrigerator. Laundry room is inside off the kitchen. Very clean and nicely updated fixtures throughout. Pets are negotiable, case by case basis, max of 1 pet 25lbs or less.