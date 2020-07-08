All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

703 Woodcrest Circle

703 Woodcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

703 Woodcrest Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom, two bath duplex on a cul-de-sac close to the Guadalupe River. Updated with carpet in all bedrooms and 18" tile throughout the living room, kitchen and bathrooms, both bathrooms are updated as well. One car carport, patio slab with a fenced in back yard. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stove/range, and refrigerator. Laundry room is inside off the kitchen. Very clean and nicely updated fixtures throughout. Pets are negotiable, case by case basis, max of 1 pet 25lbs or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Woodcrest Circle have any available units?
703 Woodcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 703 Woodcrest Circle have?
Some of 703 Woodcrest Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Woodcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
703 Woodcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Woodcrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Woodcrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 703 Woodcrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 703 Woodcrest Circle offers parking.
Does 703 Woodcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Woodcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Woodcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 703 Woodcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 703 Woodcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 703 Woodcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Woodcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Woodcrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Woodcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Woodcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

