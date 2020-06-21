All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

691 Rosemary

691 Rose Mary Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

691 Rose Mary Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 691 Rosemary · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Oven, Stove Top, Upgraded Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Laminate Flooring, Gorgeous Tiled Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom, Washer/Dryer Connections in Garage, Mature Trees, Chain Link Fenced Backyard, Covered Back Patio, and Storage Shed Access! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 40lbs Max with Restrictions. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5817744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Rosemary have any available units?
691 Rosemary has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 691 Rosemary have?
Some of 691 Rosemary's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Rosemary currently offering any rent specials?
691 Rosemary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Rosemary pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 Rosemary is pet friendly.
Does 691 Rosemary offer parking?
Yes, 691 Rosemary does offer parking.
Does 691 Rosemary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 Rosemary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Rosemary have a pool?
No, 691 Rosemary does not have a pool.
Does 691 Rosemary have accessible units?
No, 691 Rosemary does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Rosemary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Rosemary has units with dishwashers.
Does 691 Rosemary have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 Rosemary does not have units with air conditioning.
