691 Rosemary

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Oven, Stove Top, Upgraded Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Laminate Flooring, Gorgeous Tiled Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom, Washer/Dryer Connections in Garage, Mature Trees, Chain Link Fenced Backyard, Covered Back Patio, and Storage Shed Access! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 40lbs Max with Restrictions. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5817744)