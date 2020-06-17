679 Creekside Way NB_677

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool internet access

New1Bdrm | 10' Ceiling | W/Dct | Gated | Elevators - Property Id: 198580



Designed specifically for convenience and a luxurious ambiance, this community has been equipped with a meticulously curated collection of amenities and services to provide each resident with a resort-style experience for everyday living. Whether you want to wind down after a stressful day with a refreshing swim in the infinity-edge pool, or kickstart your morning at our on-site Starbucks Cafe, convenience and luxury will meet you at every moment of your day. Live in a spacious layout as bright as your lifestyle. Spacious, natural-light-filled homes offer a tranquil retreat for each resident. You won't just experience luxury, you'll live it.



512.784.5481

Facebook: @DonRentsIt

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage for floor plans are approximations and subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198580

Property Id 198580



(RLNE5444679)